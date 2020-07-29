Two major robbery rackets busted in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police of Gulgasht division busted two major rackets involved in robbery activities across the district during a move of controlling street crimes reported increasing here Wednesday.

According to official release, two gangs namely Muhammad Khan alias Khanu gang and Mujahid alias Mughee gang were busted with arresting of total five number of accused on direction of CPO Muhammad Hassan Raza, by police station Alapa and police station Gulgasht.

Gangsters belonged to Muhammad Khan alias Khanu included the kingpin namely Muhammad Khan alias Khanu s/o Bashir Ahmad caste Gujar r/o Vehari and Rashid s/o Mala caste Dhuddi r/o Faislabad were arrested by Gulgash Police Station. Cash amount worth Rs.

1 million, two pistols and car being used for criminal activities were recovered from their possession. Accused were stated to be registered with eleven cases of different nature of crimes including theft, robbery and other street crimes with multiple police station.

Alapa Police Station also held similar raid to arrest Mujahid alias Mughee gang. Gang members included as Mujahid as kingpin s/o Muhammad Akram r/o Lutfabad, Yusuf s/o Allah Bukhsh r/o Shujabad and Naeem s/o Abdul Haleem r/o Lutfabad. Cash worth Rs. 250,000, two motorbikes with same number of pistols were recovered from their possession. Arrested accused were stated to be booked with 12 cases of robbery and theft with different police stations here.