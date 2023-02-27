Two markets, various shops sealed

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The district government ensuring strict implementation of the energy conservation policy of the Federal government on Monday sealed two main markets and various shops in the district.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Azmat ullah Wazir, the administrative officer visited various markets and shops during the night and took strict action against shopkeepers for running business after the given time.

The district administration also warned that strict action would be taken against violators.