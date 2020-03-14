Two marquees fined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool Randhawa on Friday imposed fine Rs. 250,000 on two local marquees on the violation of Marriage Function Act and one dish policy.

On this occasion, she directed the management of marquees that the violation of one dish will not be tolerated at all. She said the order would be strictly implemented and those violatingit would face action as per law.