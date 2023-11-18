Open Menu

Two Marriage Halls Fined Over Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Two marriage halls fined over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Two marriage hall owners were fined over the violation of one-dish policy in Kotmomin,here on Saturday.

According to a handout issued here, during an ongoing crackdown against marriage halls, Assistant Commissioners (AC) of Sargodha, Kotmomin, Sahiwal and Shahpur inspected 15 marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 100,00 on the owners of two marriage halls over violation of one-dish policy.

Time and one-dish restriction would be ensured in all cases in the marriage halls, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali vowed.

