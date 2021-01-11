UrduPoint.com
Two Marriage Halls Owners Held For Violating SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Two marriage halls owners held for violating SOPs

Two owners of marriage halls were arrested here on Monday over violation of 'One Dish' rule and coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Two owners of marriage halls were arrested here on Monday over violation of 'One Dish' rule and coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal Bilawal Ali Hanjra, along with a police team, conducted raids at various marriage halls and sealed two of those over violation and also arrested their owners from the spot.

