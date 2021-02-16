Two marriage halls sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed two marriage halls and registered cases against five halls on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a team headed by AC Syed Ayyub Bukhari sealed Koh-e-Noor marriage hall and Crown Palace marquee while cases were registeredagainst management of Zoom Marquee, Crown Palace Marque, Koh-e-Noor marriage hall,Royal Palm Marquee, and Lyallpur Gymkhana.