Two Marriage Halls Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed two marriage halls at Sammundri road on Sunday for violating corona SOPs/lockdown.

According to a spokesperson here on Sunday that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid surprise visit to two halls --Makkah Marriage Hall and Taj Mahal Marquee at Sammundri Road and found that marriage functions were arranged where hundreds of people were gathered without wearing face masks including grooms.

The DC immediately sealed the premises and directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) city to get FIRs lodged against management of both marriage halls.

