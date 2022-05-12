Two marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration sealed two marquees and arrested managers over violation of one-dish law here on Wednesday late night.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Yousaf conducted 48 inspections and found illegality in two marriage halls.

The team imposed a fine on both marriage halls.

The Assistant Commissioner said that no compromise would be made on one-dishlaw and warned that managers of halls would be sent behind bars over violation.