Two Marriage Halls Sealed
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration sealed two marquees and arrested managers over violation of one-dish law here on Wednesday late night.
The team headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Yousaf conducted 48 inspections and found illegality in two marriage halls.
The team imposed a fine on both marriage halls.
The Assistant Commissioner said that no compromise would be made on one-dishlaw and warned that managers of halls would be sent behind bars over violation.