UrduPoint.com

Two Marriage Halls Sealed

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Two marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration sealed two marquees and arrested managers over violation of one-dish law here on Wednesday late night.

The team headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Yousaf conducted 48 inspections and found illegality in two marriage halls.

The team imposed a fine on both marriage halls.

The Assistant Commissioner said that no compromise would be made on one-dishlaw and warned that managers of halls would be sent behind bars over violation.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalass ..

UVAS arranged awareness walk to mark World Thalassaemia day

7 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research I ..

Chinese delegation from Guangxi Buffalo Research Institute & Royal Cell Biotechn ..

7 minutes ago
 Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

13 minutes ago
 Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

Mortar attacks kills, 2 wounds 10 in Somalia

10 minutes ago
 Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah ..

Grand anti encroachment operation in Naguman, Shah Alam

10 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to impose 40 price caps on natura ..

Spain, Portugal to impose 40 price caps on natural gas for 12 months

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.