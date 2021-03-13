UrduPoint.com
Two Marriage Halls Sealed On Violation Of COVID SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:29 PM

Two Marriage Halls Sealed On Violation Of COVID SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed two marriage hall on charges of violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOP) at Masoom Shah road.

According to official sources, following direction from acting deputy commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, Special price Control Magistrate Malik Nauman inspected different marriage halls.

He sealed two halls at Masoom Shah road. COVID 19 precautions were being ignored at the halls, said official sources. The inspection of marriages hall will remain in progress on daily basis. The district administration will continue to take strict action on violation of SOPs against the novel coronavirusPandemic.

