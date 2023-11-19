Open Menu

Two Marriage Halls Sealed, Over Rs 3m Fine Imposed Over Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Two marriage halls sealed, over Rs 3m fine imposed over violation

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The raids were underway on Sunday against violations of marriage act and one dish. The authorities sealed two marriage halls, registered two cases and imposed a fine of over Rs 3.1 million on halls owners across the division.

On the directions of caretaker chief minister Punjab, the operation has been accelerated for the implementation of marriage act and the teams have inspected 1354 marriage halls during crackdown continued from November 4 in DG Khan division.

Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed the deputy commissioners to get implemented the marriage act in their respective districts and took action without any discrimination.

He also asked the citizens to follow the one dish in marriage ceremonies and adopt austerity.

APP/hus-sak

1625 hrs

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Marriage Nasir November Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

9 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan