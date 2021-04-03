Two marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

UrduPoint.com
The district administration sealed two marriage halls over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed two marriage halls over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Saturday.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Tehsildar/ Special Magistrate Rana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, along with Patwari Manzoor Ahmed, an official Abdul Ghafoor Qaisar, and a police team, conducted raids and sealed two marriage halls in Mustafaabad area over violation of the corona SOPs.

Also, cases were registered against Chaudhry Maratab Ali Sindhu, the owner of Sindhu Marriage Hall, and Javed Masih, manager of Sher Rabbani Marriage Hall.

