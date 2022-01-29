Two marriage halls sealed over violations

District administration has sealed two marriage halls over violations of marriage act during a crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration has sealed two marriage halls over violations of marriage act during a crackdown launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the officers of district administration launched a crackdown against marriage halls involved in violations of marriage act. The officers inspected 10 marriage halls out of which two found involved in violations of timing.

The officers also got registered FIRs against owners of Mughal-e-Azam and Anmol Palace marriage halls.

The DC Amir Karim Khan has directed assistant commissioners to conduct audit of marriagr halls regarding implementation of SoP. He said that zero tolerance policy was being initiated against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and one dish.

The deputy commissioner added that marriage hall owners have been directed to ensure proper security and parking arranagements at marriage halls.