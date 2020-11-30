Two marriage halls sealed over violations of SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed two marriage halls over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abginay Khan has conducted raids at rural areas adjacent with the city area to check hotels, shops and marriage halls to ensure implementation of SoP.

During raids at Town Committee Qadarpur Raan, AC Abginay Khan found two marriage halls involved in violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure as they was no social distancing and other violations.

The officer sealed VIP marriage hall and GM Canal Marriage hall while separate FIRs have been registered against owners of both halls with the concerned police station.