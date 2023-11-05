Open Menu

Two Marriage Halls Sealed, Seven Fined

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The district administration sealed the premises of two marriage halls besides imposing Rs.575,000 fines on seven others over violation of the Marriage Act.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Sunday that a vigorous campaign had been launched against the violation of one-dish and the Marriage Act in the district.

The assistant commissioners were activated to take action against violators. They checked 47 marriage halls on Saturday night and found violation of one-dish and the Marriage Act at seven of them.

Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs575,000 on their administration besides sealing the premises of two marriage halls.

Cases were also registered against managers of two marriage halls in addition to arresting one caterer from the spot.

He said that a fine of Rs.225,000 was imposed on the management of four marriage halls in Tehsil City while Rs.300,000 fine was imposed on the administration of two marriage halls in Tehsil Sadar and Rs.50,000 on a marriage hall in Tehsil Jaranwala.

Similarly, two marriage halls were sealed in Tehsil City whereas a caterer was arrested from Tehsil Sammundri, he added.

