Two Marriage Halls, Three Brick Kilns Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Saddar tehsil administration sealed two marriage halls and arrested 13 persons after registration of cases against them on Sunday.

According to official sources, AC Umar Maqbool, along with his team, checked implementation of the Marriage Act and the standard operating procdedures (SOPs) in marriage halls and sealed two halls including Koh-e-Noor Marquee, Circle Club dynasty Gatwala over violation.

The team also arrested 13 persons of 13 different marriage halls over violation of the Marriage Act.

Meanwhile, AC City Syed Ayyub Bukhari sealed three brick kilns functioning on old technology. He checked 22 kilns and sealed Hassan Bricks, Makkah Bricks, and Rana Faqeer Bricks.

He also arrested 7 people from 4 other brick kilns that were later release on the assurance by the owners for transferring the kiln on zigzag technology.

More Stories From Pakistan

