Two married men commit suicide in Thar

Two more incidents of suicide took place, in district Tharparkar, on Thursday when a married man in Mithi and another one in a village of Nangarparkar ended their own life

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Two more incidents of suicide took place, in district Tharparkar, on Thursday when a married man in Mithi and another one in a village of Nangarparkar ended their own life. According to Mithi police Perkash Malhi, 25 year old resident of Malhi Muhalla, consumed poisonous substances to end his life.

He succumbed to the poison when he was being shifted to civil hospital Hyderabad in critical condition.

The Second incident occurred in village Lakar Kadio of tahseel Nangarparkar where a 40 year old Samto s/o Kaju Rebari, committed suicide by hangging himself inside home.

Police said that dead bodies were handed over to heirs after completing medico legal formalities but cause of committing suicide of both the married men could not be ascertained yet.