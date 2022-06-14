UrduPoint.com

Two Marts Sealed For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City Tuesday sealed two marts and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on violation of overcharging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City Tuesday sealed two marts and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on violation of overcharging.

According to the Deputy Commissioner's office spokesman, the AC city, while checking the prices of essential commodities and display list in the Khayban-e-Sir Syed area, sealed and imposed a fine on two marts for violating the government notified rates.

She warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

