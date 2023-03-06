Two martyred in Bannu explosion: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured in a bomb blast here on Sunday.

According to the police, the bomb fitted in a motorcycle went off when a police mobile was passing at Bakhakhel here, killing two passersby and injuring another.

The target was the police mobile van.

Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.

The police mobile van was narrowly saved.