Two MC employees drown in canal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Two employees of Municipal Corporation (MC) drowned in Rakh Branch canal near Kashmir Bridge on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that sanitary workers Shahbaz Saleem (20), was taking a dip in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge when he drowned.

In the meantime, his colleague Ditta Masih (28) jumped into the canal to rescue Shahbaz when he also drowned.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and fished out the both bodies.