Two MC Officials Appointed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Two chief officers of the municipal committee were appointed in Sargodha, according to a notification, issued by the Local Government and Community Development Department, here on Saturday.
Abdul Razzak was posted as chief office municipal committee Sillanwali and Muhammad Zuhair as chief officer municipal committee Bhera.
The deputy drug controller welcomed the newly-appointed chief officers and hoped that they would do their best for betterment of their areas.
Recent Stories
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP distributes degrees, medals among graduates of University of Swat1 second ago
-
Four profiteers held10 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked20 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain30 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos meets Mohsin Naqvi30 minutes ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 bln units in FY 2023-2430 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. enforces Section-144 for Muharram security30 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential election1 hour ago
-
World Mutual Aid Day: cooperative institutions being activated, says CM1 hour ago
-
Civil Defense KP holds training for volunteers2 hours ago
-
CM lauds Gambat Institute for achievement in Cardiac Services2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 344,200 cusecs water2 hours ago