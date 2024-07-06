Two MC officials appointed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Two chief officers of the municipal committee were appointed in Sargodha, according to a notification, issued by the Local Government and Community Development Department, here on Saturday.

Abdul Razzak was posted as chief office municipal committee Sillanwali and Muhammad Zuhair as chief officer municipal committee Bhera.

