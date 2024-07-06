Open Menu

Two MC Officials Appointed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Two MC officials appointed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Two chief officers of the municipal committee were appointed in Sargodha, according to a notification, issued by the Local Government and Community Development Department, here on Saturday.

Abdul Razzak was posted as chief office municipal committee Sillanwali and Muhammad Zuhair as chief officer municipal committee Bhera.

The deputy drug controller welcomed the newly-appointed chief officers and hoped that they would do their best for betterment of their areas.

Related Topics

Sargodha Sillanwali Government Best

Recent Stories

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

2 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

19 hours ago
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

22 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

22 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

1 day ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan