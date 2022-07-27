UrduPoint.com

Two Medical Stores Sealed

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Two medical stores were sealed while an accused was arrested for selling illegal and smuggled medicines.

According to official sources, a team headed by Drug Inspector Sillanwali Ghulam Sabir conducted raids in Chak No 130-SB and Chak No 121-SB, and sealed two medical stores besides recovering expired and fake medicines.

Meanwhile, Shahpur police arrested Akhtar, on a complaint of Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia,for selling fake medicines.

