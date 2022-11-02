Two medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A team of the health department sealed two medical stores and recovered fake medicines on Wednesday.

According to the official sources, the team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids at the medical stores in Shahpur tehsil and found two medical stores- Bilal and Jamal&kamal pharmacy- who were selling fake medicines in their stores.

The team sealed stores and sent challans to the District Quality Control Boardfor further action.