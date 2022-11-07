Two medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of the health department sealed two medical stores and recovered fake medicines here on Monday.

According to official sources, the team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids at various drug stores in Shahpur tehsil and found two medical stores -- Shahid and Danish who were selling fake medicines.

The team sealed stores and sent challans to the District Quality Control board.