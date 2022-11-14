Two medical stores sealed:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The health department team on Monday sealed two medical stores and recovered fake medicines from their possession.

According to the official sources, deputy director controller Dr Faheem Zia along with team conducted raids at various medical stores and sealed Hashim Khan Lodhi store near Kalara village and Zohaib medical store in Jhawaiyan village for selling illegally veterinary drugs and fake medicines,besides recovering huge quantity of expired injections and animal vaccines from them.

Cases were referred to district quality control board for further action,sources added.