Two medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A team of the health department sealed two medical stores and recovered fake medicines on Friday.

According to the official sources, the team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted raids in Jhawariyan,Shahpur, and found two medical stores- Alsaeed and Al Mumtaz medical stores- which were selling fake medicines.

The team sealed stores and sent challans to the District Quality Control board forfurther action.