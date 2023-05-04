Two medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Two medical stores were sealed for selling illegal medicines here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia conducted raids at various medical stores to check quality of drugs and licence of the stores.

The team sealed Raja and Shahzad medical stores in Shahpur city.

The challans were sent to the District Quality Control board for further action.