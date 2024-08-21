Two medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two medical stores were sealed for selling prohibited and illegal medicines at their stores in Sargodha district,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the Deputy Drugs Controller,Faheem Zia led a team raided on Ali Hassan's medical store in Jhawarian who was selling drugs without bills or warranties.

Similarly,another medical store owned by Rizwan was also raided.

Teams recovered illegal drugs and the store was sealed.The team sealed both the medical stores.

Cases were registered against both the stores and cases were sent to the District Quality Control board,Sargodha for further legal proceedings.

This operation was a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region,the deputy drugs controller added.