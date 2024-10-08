Two Medical Stores Sealed
Published October 08, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two medical stores were sealed and three medicine dealer were fined over violations on Tuesday.
According to official sources, Deputy Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted raids in
Shahpur city and found that owners of two medical stores were selling controlled drugs, expired
medicines, and other drugs without required licenses and records.
The team sealed the medical stores.
Additionally, Faheem Zia imposed a fine Rs 200,000 on Amir, Rs 200,000 on Shahzad and
Rs 100,000 on Iqbal a drug dealer named Habibullah for selling smuggled drugs.
The medicines have been seized and cases were sent to the District Quality Control board,
Sargodha, for further legal action.
