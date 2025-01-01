Two Medical Stores Sealed:
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The health department intensified its crackdown against quacks and fake medical
stores, sealing two medical stores in the city.
Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan launched the operation in the district.
According to Dr Irfan, Hayat Medical Store and Pansar Dawakhana were involved
in illegal practices which were sealed and cases were forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare
Commission for further action.
“We will not allow anyone to play with the lives of people,” Dr Irfan said.
