Two medical stores sealed:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The health department intensified its crackdown against quacks and fake medical

stores, sealing two medical stores in the city.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan launched the operation in the district.

According to Dr Irfan, Hayat Medical Store and Pansar Dawakhana were involved

in illegal practices which were sealed and cases were forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare

Commission for further action.

“We will not allow anyone to play with the lives of people,” Dr Irfan said.