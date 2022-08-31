Two medical stores sealed for invalid licenses

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A team comprising of Saad Munir, AAC-III Kohat and Muhammad Irfan Wazir Drug Inspector on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Gumbat Bazar here in order to inspect medical stores for compliance of the Drugs Act 1976.

The team sealed two medical stores for operating on invalid drug sale licenses under the Drugs Act 1976.

The AAC said that cases against the medical stores' owners will soon be referred to the Chairman Provincial Quality Control board, Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar for initiation of further legal action against them under the Act.

During inspection of the medical stores, suspected drugs samples were also taken on Form-5, which were sent to Provincial Drugs Testing Laboratory Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar for test and analysis. After receipt of DTL reports, further legal action will be initiated as per law, the team said.