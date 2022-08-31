UrduPoint.com

Two Medical Stores Sealed For Invalid Licenses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Two medical stores sealed for invalid licenses

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A team comprising of Saad Munir, AAC-III Kohat and Muhammad Irfan Wazir Drug Inspector on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Gumbat Bazar here in order to inspect medical stores for compliance of the Drugs Act 1976.

The team sealed two medical stores for operating on invalid drug sale licenses under the Drugs Act 1976.

The AAC said that cases against the medical stores' owners will soon be referred to the Chairman Provincial Quality Control board, Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar for initiation of further legal action against them under the Act.

During inspection of the medical stores, suspected drugs samples were also taken on Form-5, which were sent to Provincial Drugs Testing Laboratory Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar for test and analysis. After receipt of DTL reports, further legal action will be initiated as per law, the team said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Visit Sale Kohat

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

45 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.