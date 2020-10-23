Two medical stores sealed for violating Drugs Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority has sealed two pharmacies for violating Drug Act 1976.

According to details, the district drug control team headed by Dr Naveed Anwar conducted surprise raids on medical stores in the city and Kahuta areas and found two stores involved in selling medicines without license and warranty.

The teams sealed Al Rehman medical store in Kahuta area while Al-Dawat Pharmacy was sealed opposite to Benazir Bhutto hospital for not having valid record.

The authority sent the cases for further proceedings to District quality Magistrate for violating Drugs Act.