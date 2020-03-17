Two medical stores sealed in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed two medical stores for selling sanitizers at exorbitant rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari has sealed two medical stores for selling sanitizers at exorbitant rates.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Tuesday that AC City along with his team checked various medical stores and found Umar Surgical and Arfat Medicos of Chiniot Bazaar involved in selling sanitizers on higher rates.

Therefore, the AC City sealed the both medical stores and got cases registered against their owners.

Further action was under way.