Two Medical Stores Sealed Over Selling Expired Medicines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Two medical stores sealed over selling expired medicines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Saturday sealed two medical stores over selling expired medicines and injections.

According to details, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Drug Inspector Faheem Zia has sealed two medical stores, Almadina and Shahid Medical stores in Tehsil Bhera over selling expired medicines and injections and also sends recommendations to the Secretary Quality Control board for registration of FIR against them.

On the occasion, Drug Inspector said that strict action was also being taken against quacks in Tehsil Bhera and sale of expired and non warranty medicine will not be allowed.

He also said that medical stores and hospital were responsible for improving their hygiene management and implementing the Codes of Health Care Commission and Authority.

