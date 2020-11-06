UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Medical Stores Sealed, Three Challaned For Violating Drug Act

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:26 PM

Two medical stores sealed, three challaned for violating drug act

The district health authority sealed two medical stores,while challaned three for violating Drug Act 1976

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The district health authority sealed two medical stores,while challaned three for violating Drug Act 1976.

A spokesperson of health department said that health department teams conducted surprise raids on medical stores in various areas of the city and found two stores involved in selling medicine without license and warranty.

The team sealed Kazmi medical store and Khushi medical store in the area of Madina Town. Another team challaned three medical stores including- Faizan medical store, Friends medical store and Noor medical store over selling expired medicine in the area of Iqbal Town.

The authority also sent their cases to district quality control board for further proceeding.

Recent Stories

Electricity Supply in Syria to Be Fully Restored i ..

1 minute ago

JKT says he will help govt to overcome sugar crisi ..

15 minutes ago

GHA calls off strike after successful negotiation ..

1 minute ago

Biden notches more gains as US presidential electi ..

1 minute ago

Rs 165,500 fine imposed on profiteers in Lahore

1 minute ago

Moscow Hopes Berlin to Cooperate With Russia n Nav ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.