Two medical stores sealed,one arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Two medical stores were sealed and a medicine dealer arrested over violations in Sargodha on Tuesday.

According to official sources, acting on the directives of the Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir, the Deputy Drug Controller of Shahpur, Faheem Zia conducted raids and found that Zubair medical Store in Jahanabad and Zahid medical store in Head Muhammadabad store were selling controlled drugs, expired medicines, and other drugs without the required licenses and records.

The team sealed the medical stores.

Additionally, a drug dealer named Habibullah was arrested red-handed while illegally selling drugs.

The medicines were seized cases were sent to the District Quality Control board, Sargodha, for further legal action.