Two meetings for moon sighting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee along with Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal is set to meet on for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon at Auwqaf Hall Peshawar and Muqami Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held at Qasim Ali Khan Masjid respectively, said an official of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee here Thursday.

The Zonal meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal is going to be chaired by Sheikh Ul Hadith Maulana Ehsanul Haque while the second meeting is chaired by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, the official said. The Committee will decide the Eid ul Fitr moon sighting today, the official further added.