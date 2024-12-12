Two-member Bike Lifters Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Race Course Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of bike lifters.
Six stolen motorcycles and an amount of Rs 10,000 obtained from the sale of lifted two-wheelers, were also recovered from them, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The arrested accused were identified as Zohaib and Ibad, he added
