Two-member bike lifters gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Race Course Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang of bike lifters.

Six stolen motorcycles and an amount of Rs 10,000 obtained from the sale of lifted two-wheelers, were also recovered from them, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The arrested accused were identified as Zohaib and Ibad, he added