Two-member committee formed to probe death of pregnant woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent (MS) Faisal Raza Sehrani of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) on Monday constituted a two-member committee to probe the death of a pregnant woman who allegedly lost her life due to doctors' negligence.

According to the hospital sources, the husband of the woman namely Muhammad Afzal submitted an application with MS office for investigation into her death.

The woman Shamim Afzal was referred to the hospital on June 18. On June 29, her husband contacted staff concerned when her conditioned deteriorated but she remained unattended. Upon Afzal's repeated requests, a nurse injected her a medicine which her husband thinks reacted and Shamim lost her life.