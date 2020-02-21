Two-member delegation starts assessing Pakistani students' issues

A two member Pakistani delegation, which reached Wuhan has started assessing the problems of Pakistani students at various universities in coronavirus-hit city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A two member Pakistani delegation, which reached Wuhan has started assessing the problems of Pakistani students at various universities in coronavirus-hit city.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, all possible services would be ensured for Pakistani students stuck in China after report of coronavirus cases.

He said that on Pakistan's request, China allowed them to meet Pakistani students and coordinate all assistance to them. He added the team would be permanently deployed in Wuhan to maintain close liaison with the Chinese authorities.

He said that China has put its Hubei province on lockdown in an attempt to contain the virus, with tens of millions of people placed under effective quarantine in the province.

The official said that Pakistani team would visit universities to get first-hand information on the health and safety needs of the students and to ensure their welfare in Wuhan.

He said the government of Pakistan was constantly in touch with Pakistani students in China, adding, Pakistan was the first country which was allowed by the Chinese government to send its two diplomats to meet its students and resolve their issues.

He said the government was committed to take all steps for having better facilities and health cover to Pakistani students in China. He added the concerns of parents were natural and assured full support and commitment of the government to resolve all issues of Pakistani students in China.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on coronavirus situation, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said there was no case of corona virus in Pakistan. He added that screening of incoming passengers was continuing at Ports of Entry in Pakistan and a high level of vigilance is being maintained.

He said that only on February 18, as many as 14,879 passengers were screened by fully trained health officers at Ports of Entry. All passengers arriving from China were being followed up by dedicated teams of doctors of National Institute of Health (NIH).

"We are prepared to address any eventuality as per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and international health regulations." An awareness campaign in collaboration with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is underway whereas Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is assisting and sending awareness messages to in coming passengers from China, he added.