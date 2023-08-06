Open Menu

Two-member Gang Arrested, 4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Two-member gang arrested, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles, snatching an amount Rs 11,350 from their possessions during the crackdown here on Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The gang were identified as Ghulam Hussain and Anwar Gul.

Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem while congratulating the police team added that the accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished, such elements who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Progress Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

52 minutes ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan