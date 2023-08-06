Two-member gang arrested, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft and recovered 4 stolen motorcycles, snatching an amount Rs 11,350 from their possessions during the crackdown here on Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The gang were identified as Ghulam Hussain and Anwar Gul.

Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem while congratulating the police team added that the accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished, such elements who attack the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.