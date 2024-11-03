Two-member Gang Arrested Involved In House Robbery
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two members gang involved in house robberies and recovered gold jewelry, Rs 625,000 from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crimes.
According to police spokesman, Wah Cantt Police held two members “Saji gang” wanted in theft cases.
The arrested suspects were including ringleader Sajid alias Saji and Ali Abbas and recovered 9 tolas of gold jewelry worth millions of rupees and stolen money of Rs. 625,000 from their custody.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz congratulated Wah Cantt police team and said that the suspects who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law.
