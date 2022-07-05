UrduPoint.com

Two Member Gang Busted, Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two member gang of motorcycle lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Rata Amral police held Umair and Sohail involved in lifting motorcycles. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team, saying, other facilitators of the accused should also be arrested.

He said the crackdown must be continued against vehicle and motorcycle lifters. Meanwhile, SP Security Faisal Saleem held Khuli Katchery at CPO office Rawalpindi.

The officer listened the complaints of citizens and directed the officials concerned to address the grievances. On the occasion, he said that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

