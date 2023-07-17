Two member gang busted involved in house robberies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two member gang busted involved house robberies and recovered Rs 6,00,000, gold ornaments from their possession here on Monday.

Police have also recovered weapons from their custody used in the crime.

The gang was identified as Farooq and Abbas Ahmad.

The accused had stolen gold and cash from the house 04 days ago.

Sadiqabad police have registered a case against them and started an investigation.

SP Rawal commended performance of police team adding that strict action will be taken against such elements and they cannot escape from the grip of the law.