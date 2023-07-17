Open Menu

Two Member Gang Busted Involved In House Robberies

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Two member gang busted involved in house robberies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two member gang busted involved house robberies and recovered Rs 6,00,000, gold ornaments from their possession here on Monday.

Police have also recovered weapons from their custody used in the crime.

The gang was identified as Farooq and Abbas Ahmad.

The accused had stolen gold and cash from the house 04 days ago.

Sadiqabad police have registered a case against them and started an investigation.

SP Rawal commended performance of police team adding that strict action will be taken against such elements and they cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Gold From

Recent Stories

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

34 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

43 minutes ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

55 minutes ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

1 hour ago
 Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan