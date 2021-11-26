Two member gang busted, seven stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested two member gang of motorcycles lifter on Friday and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested accused were as identified Imran Ali and Suleman Saeed.

Police registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated performance of police teams led by congratulated SDPO Cantt, SHO Cantt for arresting accused.

SP said that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. The accused of robbing innocent citizens at gunpoint would not escape the grip of law, he added.