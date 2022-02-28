Two member gang busted, seven stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have busted two member gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have busted two member gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Gujjar Khan police held Shahzeb and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Similarly, Rawat police nabbed Adeel and recovered stolen motorcycle from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police teams and said that strict action must be taken against those involved in vehicle theft cases.