Two Member Gang Held, Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered seven stolen motorcycle and weapons from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Airport police have arrested two member gang identified as Naveed and Musadiq.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated performance of police team adding that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

Those depriving citizens of their valuables would be dealt with ironic hands, he added.

