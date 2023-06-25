Two member gang involved in house robberies busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two member gang involved in house robberies in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, police have also recovered stolen amount Rs 25,000, 06 mobile phones and stolen motorcycle from their possession.

During the crackdown, Police have arrested the gang who were identified as Abid and Wajid.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started further investigation.

The accused have been shifted to the jail for identification parade, more revelations were expected during interrogation, SHO said.

SP Potohar commended police team adding that strict action against organized and dynamic gangs are being accelerated.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.