Two-member Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested two member gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft and recovered 8 stolen motorcycles, Rs 18,000 and weapons used in crime, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were the leader of the gang Ahsan alias Hosni and his co-accused Ayaz.

Pirwahi police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team adding that the other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

He said that action would be taken against those who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets.

