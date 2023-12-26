Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles amounting to Rs 50,000 from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Ganjmandi police held 02 member gang involved in motorcycle theft who were identified as Zahoor and Fayyaz.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the arrested accused will be brought to court with concrete evidence, and strict action will be continued against vehicle and motorcycle thieves, he added.