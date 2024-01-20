Two Member Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Westridge police held a two-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Hamid and Abdul Rehman.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.
SP Pothohar commended police team and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.
The crackdown against organized and dynamic gangs will be continued, he added.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM meets differently-abled persons at tea hotel7 minutes ago
-
CM inspects robotic stalls of students at Crescent School Shadman7 minutes ago
-
PML-N to provide relief to people after winning polls: Maryam17 minutes ago
-
Dr Firdous urges people to stamp 'eagle' on Feb 817 minutes ago
-
Health minister oversees progress at Children's Hospital revamping project17 minutes ago
-
Health minister stresses giving all citizens access to healthy medication27 minutes ago
-
UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar27 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program27 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign37 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Journalist Parveen Khan death37 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to fog37 minutes ago
-
CM inspects up-gradation activities at Mayo, Ganga Ram hospitals37 minutes ago