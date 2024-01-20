Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police held a two-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Hamid and Abdul Rehman.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started an investigation.

SP Pothohar commended police team and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

The crackdown against organized and dynamic gangs will be continued, he added.